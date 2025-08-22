Modern font loading guide

August 22, 2025 at 14:40 IST

tech

tech seo

Unproofread notes These are raw notes and are not properly proofread. They may contain typos, incomplete thoughts, or rough ideas.

I came across this blog post from Jono Alderson and learned a lot about how to best load modern fonts so that they do not slow down the website. And below are the notes that I took from the post:

Core Fundamentals

Use WOFF2 format only - It's the most efficient and universally supported

- It's the most efficient and universally supported Self-host fonts - Don't rely on Google Fonts or other CDNs for better performance and privacy

Loading Strategy

Set font-display: swap - Shows fallback text immediately, then swaps when webfont loads

- Shows fallback text immediately, then swaps when webfont loads Preload critical fonts - Use the rel="preload" tag as shown below < link rel = " preload " as = " font " type = " font/woff2 " crossorigin href = " /fonts/font.woff2 " >

- Use the tag as shown below Inline @font-face declarations - Put them in the <head> rather than external CSS files

- Put them in the rather than external CSS files Design with fallbacks first - Choose system fonts that match your custom font's metrics

File Optimization

Subset fonts aggressively - Only include characters/scripts you actually need using unicode-range

- Only include characters/scripts you actually need using Use variable fonts strategically - Only when they're smaller than multiple static files

- Only when they're smaller than multiple static files Avoid legacy formats - No need for TTF, OTF, WOFF, or SVG fonts in modern browsers

- No need for TTF, OTF, WOFF, or SVG fonts in modern browsers Never use icon fonts - Replace with inline SVG or SVG sprites instead

Metrics and Layout Stability

Match fallback metrics - Use size-adjust , ascent-override , descent-override to prevent layout shift

- Use , , to prevent layout shift Use font-size-adjust - Scale fallback fonts to match your custom font's x-height

- Scale fallback fonts to match your custom font's x-height Prevent fake bold/italic - Set font-synthesis: none and only declare weights you provide

System and Fallbacks

Build robust system stacks - Start with -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto

- Start with Include emoji fonts in stack - Add system emoji fonts rather than shipping custom emoji

- Add system emoji fonts rather than shipping custom emoji Test across platforms - Different OS render fonts differently

Performance Monitoring

Set font budgets - Limit number of weights and file sizes

- Limit number of weights and file sizes Test on slow networks - Use DevTools to simulate poor conditions

- Use DevTools to simulate poor conditions Measure layout shift - Monitor CLS caused by font loading

That's it.

By the way, I got to know about this blog post from a post on X when I was casually browsing.