Modern font loading guide
Unproofread notes These are raw notes and are not properly proofread. They may contain typos, incomplete thoughts, or rough ideas.
I came across this blog post from Jono Alderson and learned a lot about how to best load modern fonts so that they do not slow down the website. And below are the notes that I took from the post:
Core Fundamentals
- Use WOFF2 format only - It's the most efficient and universally supported
- Self-host fonts - Don't rely on Google Fonts or other CDNs for better performance and privacy
Loading Strategy
- Set
font-display: swap- Shows fallback text immediately, then swaps when webfont loads
- Preload critical fonts - Use the
rel="preload"tag as shown below
<link rel="preload" as="font" type="font/woff2" crossorigin href="/fonts/font.woff2">
- Inline
@font-facedeclarations - Put them in the
<head>rather than external CSS files
- Design with fallbacks first - Choose system fonts that match your custom font's metrics
File Optimization
- Subset fonts aggressively - Only include characters/scripts you actually need using
unicode-range
- Use variable fonts strategically - Only when they're smaller than multiple static files
- Avoid legacy formats - No need for TTF, OTF, WOFF, or SVG fonts in modern browsers
- Never use icon fonts - Replace with inline SVG or SVG sprites instead
Metrics and Layout Stability
- Match fallback metrics - Use
size-adjust,
ascent-override,
descent-overrideto prevent layout shift
- Use
font-size-adjust- Scale fallback fonts to match your custom font's x-height
- Prevent fake bold/italic - Set
font-synthesis: noneand only declare weights you provide
System and Fallbacks
- Build robust system stacks - Start with
-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto
- Include emoji fonts in stack - Add system emoji fonts rather than shipping custom emoji
- Test across platforms - Different OS render fonts differently
Performance Monitoring
- Set font budgets - Limit number of weights and file sizes
- Test on slow networks - Use DevTools to simulate poor conditions
- Measure layout shift - Monitor CLS caused by font loading
That's it.
By the way, I got to know about this blog post from a post on X when I was casually browsing.
